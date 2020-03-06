Russia’s Sputnik praises Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 combat
Sputnik radio of Russia praised Vietnam’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in its programme on March 4, saying Vietnam has become a phenomenon in the world with 16 positive cases cured and no deaths having been reported.
Doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases bid farewell to 30 returnees from China’s Wuhan city who just finish a 21-day quarantine on March 2. (Photo: VNA)
Analaysing the factors contributing to the country’s success, Sputnik said Vietnam’s medicine, which combines Eastern and Western approaches, has met high international standards, and Vietnam’s current efforts to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 have demonstrated the level of the local heathcare services.
Vietnam has had effective diagnosis and treatment methods, the radio said, adding the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has cultivated and isolated SARS-CoV-2 in the lab which has paved the way for the production of quick test kits for the virus.
The radio highlighted the Vietnamese government’s resolute and flexible management strategy in disease prevention, saying that the government has shown a very effective organisational capacity as it promptly established a steering committee for the COVID-19 prevention and control.
According to the Sputnik, though Vietnam has reported no new infections for 20 days, the country remains viligant at all times, and the country’s efforts to stem the COVID-19 outbreak has been lauded by the international community.
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month removed Vietnam from the list of destinations vulnerable to community transmission of SARS-CoV-2./.