Society Vietnam gains high position in 2020 Asia Girls Report Vietnam is among the three leading countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia in the 2020 Asia Girls Report which was released by Plan International on March 5.

Society Vietnam prioritises counter-terrorism Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, head of the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Committee, has urged the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate with the State Bank of Vietnam to provide information and data proving Vietnam’s priority to counter terrorism and terrorist financing.

Society Vietnam should use unemployment insurance fund to train labourers Vietnam should use part of its sizeable 67 trillion VND (2.9 billion USD) unemployment insurance fund to train workers in professional skills.