Russia’s tourism products introduced in Vietnam
Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov speaks at the event (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia jointly hosted an event in Hanoi on December 19 to introduce tourism products of the country, especially those related to football matches of UEFA EURO 2020 will take place in St Petersburg in June and July next year.
Addressing the event, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov highlighted the great potential for his country and Vietnam to expand tourism cooperation, saying that the two governments are paying attention to promoting links in this field.
He expressed his belief that with a wide range of activities in the Russia Year in Vietnam and the Vietnam Year in Russia that opened in May 2019, tourism cooperation between the two nations will be strengthened in 2020.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Parliamentary Group Nguyen Quoc Hung said he hoped that tourism agencies and businesses of the two nations will expand their connection towards realizing the goal of increasing the number of Russian tourists to Vietnam and vice versa.
According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung, the number of Russian visitors to Vietnam averagely increased by 6 percent a year in the recent three years.
To create a breakthrough for tourism connections, the two countries’ state management agencies should consider setting up a system of reliable travel enterprises for holiday-makers, and facilitating the granting of visas for Vietnamese tourists who want to visit Russia, he said.
At the event, tourism centres and key tourism routes of Russia, and tourism potential of a number of Russian localities were introduced to participants./.