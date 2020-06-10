At the tree planting event (Source: vtc.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Hanoi together with the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a tree planting programme and photo exhibition in the capital city on June 10.

Speaking at the event, Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vasilievich Vnukov said similar programmes have been held worldwide to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 - May 9, 2020).

As many as 27 million trees will be planted in Russia and across the world in honour of people who laid down their lives in the fight, he said.

The diplomat noted that the project is widely welcomed, as at least 24 million trees have been grown in various countries.

He also expressed his gratitude to Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who fought side by side with their Soviet Union counterparts in suburban Moscow during the 1941-42.

Vnukov underlined that the trees will remind people of the countries of their solidarity and fraternity, along with their sacrifice for peace and justice in the world.

For her part, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga said the tree planting event is part of activities marking the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties, the 75th year of the Victory Day and the 45th year of Vietnam’s Reunification Day (April 30)./.