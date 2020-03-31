Sa Dec flower village to be turned into tourism culture centre
The People's Committee of Sa Dec city, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has been assigned to invest in a project to develop the Sa Dec flower village into a tourism culture village.
A corner of Sa Dec flower village (Photo: baocantho.com.vn/)
Accordingly, the municipal authority will coordinate with the provincial Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Agriculture and Rural Development, and Saemaul Undong rural development centre of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities to implement the project.
The village will cover an area of 589 hectares in the flower village, including a 210-hectare core area.
The Sa Dec tourism culture village is expected to become a product satisfying standards of the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme, thus contributing to preserving and upholding traditional culture values of the Sa Dec ornamental flower village.
The project also aims to turn the village into an agricultural tourism centre in the southern region, towards promoting community development and cooperation for mutual growth.
It will focus on upgrading infrastructure system; improving the environment; building a conservation centre of flower varieties, a coordination centre, and tourism models associated with activities of the village; organising vocational training and human resources development programmes; building management software, and developing a code of conduct and brand name of the village.
The project is hoped to help increase competitiveness of the locality’s tourism products, promote socio-economic development and culture exchange, and accelerate new-style rural area construction in the locality./.