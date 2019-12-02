The project is worth 254 million USD, including 133 million USD from the State budget.

Under the project, the airport will be used for both civil and military purposes and will be located in Cam Con commune, Bao Yen district.

According to the provincial People’s Committee of Lao Cai, nearly 4.2 million of tourists visited the province in 2018, about 21 percent more than 2017.

The number of visitors was expected to reach about 5 million this year.

Located about 350km northwest of Hanoi, Sa Pa welcomes a diverse range of visitors, attracted by the highland tribes, iconic rice paddies and forest treks./.

VNA