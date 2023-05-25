Sa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns
Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.
VNA
VNA
