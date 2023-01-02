Society Infographic Top 10 significant events that shape Vietnam in 2022 GDP growth faster than expected, border reopening, and fuel shortages in many localities are among the top 10 events that shaped Vietnam in 2022, as selected by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Traffic accidents kill 14 people on first day of New Year holidays Twenty six traffic accidents occurred nationwide on December 31 - the first day of the 2023 New Year holidays (December 31-January 2), killing 14 people and injuring 11 others, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

Society Disadvantaged workers offered free air tickets to go home for Tet celebration National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on December 31 announced that it will offer a free flight to bring workers with difficult circumstances in southern provinces to their homes in the North for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.

Society 10,000 national flags presented to fishermen in Ninh Thuan Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourer) Newspaper and the People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan on December 31 presented 10,000 national flags to local officers, soldiers, and fishermen.