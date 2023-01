Sa Pa is a favourite destination for tourists on New Year (Photo: VNA)

- Sa Pa, a famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam, welcomed nearly 42,000 visitors in the three-day New Year holiday , according to Hoang Thi Vuong, head of the Culture-Information Office of the town in Lao Cai province.Vuong said that the figure is 2.7 times higher than that recorded in the same time last year, while revenue is also higher at about 126 billion VND (5.33 million USD).The official said that local accommodation facilities meet the demands of tourists, while drastic measures have been applied to ensure traffic safety and food safety during the holiday, which spans from December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023.