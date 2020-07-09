According to TripstoDiscover, Sapa is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in Vietnam. This page describes, located in northern Vietnam, Sa Pa is surrounded by impressive scenery with world-famous terraced fields. It’s also a great place for those who love the experience of walking (trekking) or mountain biking.

Meanwhile, the site praises the picturesque Ninh Binh landscape. Interspersed among the limestone mountains are winding rivers surrounding. TripstoDiscover suggests some activities in Ninh Binh such as visiting caves in limestone mountains by boat in Trang An, visiting many beautiful temples like Bai Dinh and Bich Dong, of which Bai Dinh Pagoda is the largest Buddhist temple in the East - South Asia.

In addition to two destinations in Vietnam, TripstoDiscover select other attractive destinations in Asia such as Champasak (Laos), Sarawak village on Borneo Island (Malaysia), and Bagan (Myanmar), among others./.

VNA