Destinations Ta Phin monastery another magical beauty of Sa Pa Travelling to Sa Pa town in Lao Cai province is always a journey of interesting experiences and Ta Phin monastery is becoming a popular spot near the town.

Destinations Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty Located 30km from Sa Ky fishing port in Quang Ngai province, Ly Son island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years thanks to its pristine beaches.

Destinations Hoi An among world’s top 25 cities Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.

