Destinations Colourful winter in mountainous province The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang possesses a magical beauty that few places have. In winter, the forests in the locality with many vibrant colours give off an extraordinary beauty.

Destinations Vietnam tourism: Pristine moss-covered stones in Binh Thuan From the end of December to February of the following year, Co Thach beach in Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province is covered with an exotic green moss coat, attracting crowds of visitors.

Travel Duong Lam first Vietnamese ancient village to become national relic Hanoi’s Duong Lam ancient village, renowned for its unique houses built with wooden frames and fortified with laterites, still preserves typical features of old villages in the Red River Delta.

Destinations Beauty of Trang An Scenic Landscape complex Located some 90km from Hanoi, Trang An Scenic Landscape complex in Ninh Binh province lures tourists with its majestic landscapes.