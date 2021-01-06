The occupancy rate at local hotels and guest houses was at 100 percent during the first days of the year.

To attract more tourists to Sapa, the resort town has worked with relevant companies to organise events promoting local tourism in numerous localities.

Located 350km northwest of Hanoi capital city, Sa Pa is 1,600m high above sea level, with the average temperature of 15-18°C. The whole town is dominated by the Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which is famous with Indochina’s highest mountain of Fansipan at a height of 3,142m above sea level.

Discovered in 1903 by the French, Sa Pa has many natural scenic sites such as Ham Rong Mountain, Thac Bac (Silver Waterfall), Cau May (Rattan Bridge), Bamboo Forest and Ta Phin Cave.

Sapa targets to welcome 3 million visitors this year./.

