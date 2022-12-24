Culture - Sports Da Nang girl crowned Miss Vietnam 2022 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, an English language student at Da Nang University, was crowned Miss Vietnam 2022 in the grand finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 23 night.

Culture - Sports Making ethnic minority costumes for dolls Artist Nguyen Hoang Anh in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, has designed and made thousands of dolls wearing the traditional costumes of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups, which are on display in his 40 sq m room.