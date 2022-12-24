“Sa Pa – Snowy Paradise” winter festival opens
Tourists participate in the winter festival (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on December 23 opened the Winter Festival themed “Sa Pa – Snowy Paradise”.
Located 350km northwest of Hanoi, Sa Pa is 1,600m above sea level, with the average temperature of 15-18 degree Celsius. The town is among few locations in Vietnam where snow and ice sometimes appear in winter.
The Travel, a well-known travel site in Canada, recently listed Sa Pa among the 10 most attractive snow-watching destinations in Asia.
The winter festival is one among five seasonal festivals held by Sa Pa authorities this year, which also include Spring Festival, Love Season Festival, Summer Festival and Autumn Festival. This festival is expected to serve 120,000 domestic and foreign tourists
So far this year, the town has welcomed 2.43 million tourists, earning 7.12 trillion VND (301.88 million USD)./.