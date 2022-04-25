Parade of roses at the opening of the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) - The Sa Pa Summer Festival 2022 has been kicked off by the People’s Committee of Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.



The festival, which takes place from now until the end of July, aims to introduce special tourism programmes, unique cultural and sports events associated with the strength of natural resources and cultural identity of Sa Pa. It also offers a chance for visitors to experience the climate of four seasons in one day.



The event started with Fansipan Rose Festival 2022 with the theme “Fansipan - Rose land in the cloud.” Held for the first time in the country’s largest rose valley on an area of 50,000sq.m, the rose festival gathers 10,000 climbing roses,1.5 hectares of ancient Sa Pa roses and nearly 100 varieties from many countries such as the UK, France and Japan.



Many activities will take place on the occasion of National Unification Day (April 30) and May Day, including Sa Pa love market, brocade and gift fairs and street art performances.



Tourists coming to Sa Pa on this occasion can also discover the culture of the ethnic groups in Ta Phin commune through participating in production activities with farmers such as harvesting medicinal leaves of the Dao ethnic minority group, making traditional handicrafts, experiencing the herbal bath, and learning about the national intangible cultural heritages./.