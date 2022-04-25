The event started with Fansipan Rose Festival with the theme “Fansipan - Rose land in the cloud.”



Held for the first time in the country’s largest rose valley on an area of 50,000sq.m, the rose festival gathers 10,000 climbing roses, 1.5 hectares of ancient Sa Pa roses and nearly 100 varieties from many countries.



Many activities will take place on the occasion of National Unification Day (April 30) and May Day, including Sa Pa love market, brocade and gift fairs and street art performances.



The festival, which takes place from now until the end of July, aims to introduce special tourism programmes, unique cultural and sports events associated with the strength of natural resources and cultural identity of Sa Pa.



It also offers a chance for visitors to experience the climate of four seasons in one day in Sa Pa./.

VNA