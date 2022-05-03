Culture - Sports Sea tourism season kicked off nationwide Hai Phong, Da Nang, and Ha Tinh kicked off the sea tourism season of 2022 with ceremonies held on April 30.

Destinations First-ever pedestrian zone in Can Tho makes debut The Ninh Kieu pedestrian zone, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, was inaugurated on April 30, expected to be a draw for domestic and foreign tourists.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay: A world wonder with global value Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.