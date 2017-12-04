Terraced rice fields in San Sa Ho commune, Sa Pa district (Photo: VNA)

- A winter festival will open in Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on December 23.The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) said this would be the second year the festival was held and that it would feature cultural and entertainment activities highlighting the cultures of ethnic minorities.Its events will include folk games, playing traditional musical instruments and cookery. A new event will be a fire dance by the ethnic Red Dao people.Sa Pa is also preparing for a street festival that will feature parades, traditional costume shows, and dragon and lion dances on major streets on the night of December 31.-VNA