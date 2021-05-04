Business Vinacomin’s revenue hits 1.67 billion USD in four months The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) sold nearly 13.9 million tonnes of coal, earning 38.61 trillion VND (1.67 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021.

Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND after holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND per USD on May 4, up 16 VND from the rate on the last day before the four-day holiday (April 30 to May 3).

Business Vietnam promotes processed agricultural products in Australia Following the success of its trade promotion programme for Vietnam’s frozen durians in 2019 and 2020, the Vietnamese trade office in Australia is working to promote other processed agricultural products of Vietnam in the market.

Business Masan net revenue up 13.3 percent in Q1 Masan Group Corporation's consolidated net revenue increased by 13.3 percent in Q1 to 19.977 trillion VND (862.53 million USD), primarily due to double-digit organic growth in its branded consumer and meat businesses and 178.2 percent growth by Masan High-Tech Materials (MHT) due to H.C. Starck (HCS).