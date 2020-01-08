Sacombank presents gifts to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia
Representatives from Sacombank Cambodia, a subsidiary of the Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, presented gifts to 100 needy Cambodian families of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh on January 8, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Sacombank Deputy General Director Le Van Ron presents gifts to needy Cambodian families of Vietnamese origin (Photo: VNA)
Each gift package comprises cash, rice and basic necessities.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Khmer – Vietnam Association in Cambodia Chau Van Chi talked about the association’s activities in support of Cambodians of Vietnamese origin over the past years.
Sacombank Deputy General Director Le Van Ron extended New Year wishes to the Vietnamese people living in Cambodia, adding that the gifts are funded by the bank’s staff.
Sacombank has donated money to help needy people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year for the past 17 years, with nearly 3 million USD raised so far./.
