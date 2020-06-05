Business E-commerce floor for lychee launched An e-commerce trading floor for Vietnamese lychee products will be launched this month.

Business SMEs assisted to tap into opportunities from EVFTA Vietnam’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) received updates on the latest information relating to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) at an online conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME) on June 5.

Business Measures sought to help SMEs optimise EVFTA Vietnamese enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), should quickly improve product quality and value to consolidate their competitiveness in the European Union market, an online conference on June 5 heard.

Business Ministry denies rumours of Sabeco share purchase The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) denied rumours that it planned to buy shares of Saigon Beer Alcohol and Beverage Company (Sabeco) shares (SAB).