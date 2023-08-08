Business Greenhouse gas emissions inventory and reporting manual launched The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 to launch a manual on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory and reporting.

Business Apple Pay debuts in Vietnam The digital payment system, Apple Pay, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support this service, following Malaysia and Singapore. ​

Business Foreign firms expand investment into Vietnamese furniture market Lower tariffs, an easy trading environment, convenient logistic services, and a wide range of materials for manufacturing furniture make Vietnam a promising hub of furniture manufacturing, according to India-based market research company Mordor Intelligence.