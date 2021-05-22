Sacred national flag on Truong Sa archipelago
The national flag flutters on the mast of a motorboat carrying officers and soldiers of the Truong Sa 571 ship to Song Tu Tay island. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Song Tu Tay island welcomes officers and soldiers aboard Truong Sa 571 ship to visit the island. (Photo: VNA)
An art exchange between soldiers on Thuyen Chai C island and officers and soldiers from mainland. (Photo: VNA)
The national flag is hung solemnly in front of the gate of the Truong Sa pagoda in Truong Sa town (Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province). (Photo: VNA)
The national flag flutters on the mast of Vietnamese fishing vessels anchored on Da Tay A island (Truong Sa archipelago). (Photo: VNA)
Two motorboats of the Truong Sa 571 ship carry officials and soldiers from the mainland to visit the island. (Photo: VNA)
Fluttering national flags (Photo: VNA)
The motorboats of the Truong Sa 571 ship pass through the waters where Vietnamese fishing vessels are catching seafood near Da Tay A island. (Photo: VNA)
Truong Sa 571 ship anchors near Son Ca island, Truong Sa archipelago (Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province), bringing officers and soldiers from the mainland to visit the island. (Photo: VNA)
The national flag on the roof of the DK1/8 platform – the Que Duong Economic – Scientific Technology Service Station. (Photo: VNA)
Guards carry the flag ‘Song Tu Tay island determined to win’ during a flag saluting ceremony on the island, April 28, 2021. (Photo: VNA)