Politics EU among Vietnam’s most important partners: official Vietnam always considers the EU one of its most important partners, with the comprehensive partnership and cooperation, particularly between their parliaments, obtaining many achievements for the sake of their people and for peace, collaboration and development in the two continents and the world.

Politics President chairs meeting on review of Party resolution on national protection strategy President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 chaired a meeting the Steering Committee on reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Resolution of the eighth plenary session of the 11th Party Central Committee on the national protection strategy in the new situation.

Politics Condolences to Pakistan over former president’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 extended his condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Avi over the death of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

Politics President of Sierra Leone visits An Giang province President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio on March 18 paid a visit to the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as part of his official tour of Vietnam.