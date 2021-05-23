Politics Infographic Who is eligible to vote? Voters are those who have the right to vote. All Vietnamese citizens, who hold Vietnamese nationality, are aged from 18 and above and meet all conditions defined by law, have the right to vote.

Politics Infographic Principles for elections of deputies to National Assembly and People's Councils According to Article 7 of the 2013 Constitution and Article 1 of the Law on Election of National Assembly Deputies and People's Council Deputies, the election is conducted in compliance with four principles.

Politics Infographic Studying, following President Ho Chi Minh’s example a regular task Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle has become a crucial, regular task of each Party committee and organisation, as well as each official and Party member, significantly contributing to Party building and rectification, according to a conclusion of the Politburo.