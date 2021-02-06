Culture - Sports Hanoi’s Fried Spring Rolls Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.

Culture - Sports Spring colours featured at National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism A series of annual cultural activities to welcome spring by various ethnic minority groups will be held throughout February at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Screening of film for Tet canceled due to COVID-19 Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (Camellia Sisters - Living Like Royalty), a film about love and women, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer MAR6 Pictures has announced in HCM City.