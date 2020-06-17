Business Finance ministry to consider VAT of 5 percent on fertiliser The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 percent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Business EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam The European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to trigger high-quality FDI flows from Europe to the Southeast Asian country, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Italy Nguyen Duc Thanh has told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business Cement producers urged to be flexible Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Business Son La province expands organic farming The northern mountainous province of Son La has emerged as a leading grower of fruit in recent years thanks to its well-chosen policy of moving in the direction of organic farming.