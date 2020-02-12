Society Thua Thien-Hue: No nCoV infection 14 days after visit of Diamond Princess cruise The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on February 11 said there is no infection with the novel coronavirus (NCoV) in the province during 14 days after the arrival of Diamond Princess cruise ship at Chan May port on January 27.

Society UN-Habitat helps Can Tho with sustainable urban development A delegation of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on February 11 had a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on cooperation in implementing a global agreement on climate and energy in the locality.

Society Hanoi launches blood donation drive A blood donation campaign, called the Red Spring festival, was launched in Hanoi on February 11, the 13th of its kind organized so far, to ease blood shortages after the Lunar New Year (Tet).