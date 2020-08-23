Society Nearly 100,000 people claim unemployment benefits each month There were nearly 100,000 people applying for unemployment benefits each month this year while the monthly average in 2019 was just 60,000-70,000, according to an official of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad All six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online have won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on August 22, citing sources from the event’s host Indonesia.

Society Binh Dinh applies hi-tech in crop restructuring strategy Binh Dinh province has gradually established groups of key agricultural products after six years of implementing a project on restructuring its agricultural sector towards increasing added value and ensuring sustainable development, in which the application of technology in production has been one of the top priorities.

Society Two detained in Phu Yen for suspected anti-State activities Police in the central province of Phu Yen on August 22 announced the launch of legal proceedings against and temporary detention of two local residents to investigate them for subversive acts.