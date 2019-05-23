At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 15th Saigon International Autotech & Accessories Show (Saigon Autotech & Accessories 2019) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on May 23.



More than 200 enterprises from China, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam, among others, are displaying their latest products at the four-day event.



The show is attended by leading autotech brands like Vietnam Motors and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEAM) who have brought their tank trucks and agricultural machines, as well as Tech Internation displaying tyre products, Power Centric showcasing smart batteries, and Palfinger Asia introducing its crane vehicle services.



According to Phan The Anh, deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Southern Affairs, Vietnam has implemented a wide range of policies to back the development of the supporting industry. While the supporting industry for automobile and motorbike segment has been shaped up, the country is still only able to produce simple spare parts.



To that end, the show is organised with a view to creating an impetus for the supporting industry, he said.



A series of specialised seminars are scheduled at the event, including those on domestically-made cars as an opportunity for the supporting industry, electric vehicles as perfect integration into smart urban infrastructure, and application of intelligent technologies into services for vehicle users.



In particular, the business matching event will offer opportunities for domestic and foreign businesses to set up partnerships and promote export activities.–VNA