Society National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Society Coach Park donates 5,000 USD to COVID-19 fight The head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-seo on March 26 donated 5,000 USD to Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Japan’s Fukushima prefecture thanks Vietnam for post-disaster support Daisuke Endo, director of the “Thanks Flower” project of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, on March 26 presented cherry blossoms to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam.