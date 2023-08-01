Saigon Co.op opens more food outlets
Saigon Co.op opened four Co.op Food stores in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa city in southern Dong Nai province and Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of the same name last week.
Customers shop at a new Co.op Food store. Saigon Co.op is opening more Co.op Food, Co.op. Smile, and Cheers stores to facilitate its e-commerce business. (Photo courtesy of Saigon Co.op)
They were among 13 stores the retailer opened in July, taking the total number of Co.op Food stores to 571.
The four new stores sell 4,000-6,000 items, including fresh and processed foods, cosmetics, household utensils, and fruits and vegetables, with clear origins and sourced from reputed suppliers with food safety certification such as VietGAP and GlobalGAP.
Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Saigon Co.op’s marketing director and Co.opmart’s operations director, said Saigon Co.op is speeding up the expansion of convenience store chains such as Co.op Food, Co.op. Smile, and Cheers to diversify its eco-system to facilitate its e-commerce development, and perfect the online to offline and offline to online structures to improve operational efficiency.
To mark their opening, the stores are offering discounts of 30 – 50% on many products and reward points to members.
They have also set up charitable "zero dong stalls” and gave gifts to disadvantaged local families./.