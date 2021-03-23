Business OCOP assessment, recognition must be taken thoroughly: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has emphasized the need to absolutely avoid complaisance in assessing and recognising one commune one product (OCOP) products during the implementation of the national target programme on new-style rural area building.

Business CPTPP benefits Vietnam-Canada trade ties: experts Vietnam and Canada have enjoyed robust trade ties thanks to opportunities brought by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that took effect in Vietnam from January 14, 2019, heard a conference held in Hanoi on March 23.

Business Mekong Delta needs 16.5 billion USD to foster sustainable development The Mekong Delta needs 338 trillion VND (16.5 billion USD) in the next five years to upgrade its traffic infrastructure, improve water storage and mitigate riverbank and coastal erosion.

Business Deputy PM urges fast implementation of Long Thanh Airport’s component projects Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai to quickly carry out forth projects on land acquisition, compensation, site clearance, and development of resettlement zones for construction of Long Thanh International Airport.