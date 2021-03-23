Saigon Co.op strives to remain leading retailer in Vietnam
The Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) is making every effort to remain a leading retailer in the country, said its General Director Nguyen An Duc at a meeting to launch the cooperative’s business tasks for 2021 on March 22.
This year, it eyes sales growth of 8-10 percent, 4-5 percent growth in pre-tax profit and 5-6 percent increase in labour productivity.
Duc said the cooperative will focus on improving the efficiency of its retail models and improve customer services in 2021.
It also seeks to expand its network to have at least 2,000 outlets nationwide by 2025, lead the market in terms of goods quality, food hygiene and safety and promoting private labels to support small and medium-sized enterprises and create a new and modern distribution centre to help complete its supply chain.
Despite facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Saigon Co.op achieved sales of over 33 trillion VND (1.42 billion USD), equivalent to nearly 90 percent of its target and slightly down from 2019.
In HCM City, its Co.opmart supermarket chain accounted for over 45 percent of supermarkets’ revenues.
Saigon Co.op’s pre-tax profit was over 1 trillion VND (43.28 million USD), which meant it achieved its target.
Phan Thi Thang, deputy chairwoman of the city People’s Committee, hailed the cooperative’s achievements, saying it had contributed greatly to the city’s economic development and fight against the pandemic.
She called on the unit to restructure its cooperative model, speed up international integration and focus more on optimising its business./.