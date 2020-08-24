Saigon Hi-tech Park expects to rake in 19 bln USD in investment in 2020
The Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City expects to draw about 19 billion USD in investment this year, according to its management board.
A view of the Saigon High-Tech Park. (Photo: VNA)
The value of hi-tech products created at the SHTP would reach 95 percent of the yearly plan, contributing to the city’s socio-economic stability and budget.
Deputy head of the SHTP management board Le Bich Loan said, to attract investment, it has held meetings with 26 investors, including 15 domestic and 11 foreign firms, who were looking for business opportunities in the hi-tech park.
Earlier this year, the SHTP Labs has inked an agreement with the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) to establish a Vietnam-Korea training centre at the park./.