Saigon Hi-tech Park to celebrate 20th anniversary
The Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago, said the head of its management board.
Le Thi Bich Loan (left), deputy head of Saigon Hi-Tech Park’s management board, and Nguyen Anh Thi, head of management board, speak at a press conference yesterday on the park’s 20th anniversary. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago, said the head of its management board.
Speaking at a press conference on October 18 on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Nguyen Anh Thi, head of the SHTP Management Board, said it included more than 50 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth more than 10.1 billion USD.
They include those by high-tech giants such as Intel and Jabil from the US, Nidec, Nipro, Nippon Telegraph, and Telephone (NTT) from Japan, Samsung from South Korea, and Datalogic from Italy.
It has given priority to investment in business incubation and training, high-technology manufacturing, hi-tech services, and smart factories, according to Thi.
The park will continue to assist investors to invest in the park by addressing slow administrative procedures, he said.
After 20 years of establishment, SHTP has formed a national high-tech centre for scientific and technological research and development in the city.
A fully State-owned park, the park is a key project in HCM City and is one of the three pillars of the Eastern Creative Urban Area in Thu Duc city (in addition to the Thu Thiem Financial Centre and the National University of HCM City).
Over the past 20 years, the park has cooperated with educational institutions and businesses to improve the quality of human resources.
It has established an Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC) to provide necessary information for businesses investing in the park.
The park has organised high-tech supporting industry development programmes to help local firms link up with lead firms through business matching activities, and build export processing zones and industrial parks across the country, he added.
A ceremony will be held on October 29 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the park.
A range of activities will be held, including an exhibition displaying photos and videos showing the process of the development of the park over the past 20 years.
Since the beginning of 2022, HCM City has organised a number of activities as part of the celebration.
Early this year, it started construction of a metro station area in the northern area of the park (main entrance) to connect to the city’s first metro line (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).
The park has recently cooperated with a local hospital to provide free medical examinations, and presented gifts to 250 disadvantaged households who had donated land to make way for the construction of the park.
Last year, the park’s exports of high-tech products were worth 20.9 billion USD, or 52% of the city’s total exports, and are expected to rise to 23 billion USD by the end of this year.
Founded in 2002, the 913ha park targets to become a world-class science and technology park by 2030.
It is home to a number of high-tech focused factories and facilities, including the Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC), with 2 billion USD invested by the Republic of Korea’s tech giant Samsung.
More than 10 trillion VND (425.4 million USD) has been invested in developing the park, 1.98 trillion VND by the central Government and the rest by the city.
Another 4.5 trillion VND was invested by the private sector in telecom infrastructure, ready-built factories, logistics and warehouses, and others./.