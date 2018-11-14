Le Hoai Quoc (L), head of the management board of the Saigon high-tech park, spoke at a press conference introducing the annual event held on November 13. (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn)

The Saigon Hi-tech Park’s annual conference, themed “Robots and Artificial Intelligent (AI)”, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16.Featuring 16 Vietnamese and foreign speakers, including experts from the UK, US and Japan, the event will focus on discussing interactions between human and robots as well as the role of robots and AI in smart city building.The event also features an exhibition showcasing latest technologies in the area, with local and international exhibitors.Le Hoai Quoc, head of the management board of the high-tech park, said robots and AI will help better use resources to increase production and living standards, and speed up the nation’s modernisation and industrialisation.The conference aims to help authorities understand their importance, thus improve the implementation of preferential policies for high-tech research and development, he added.Held for four times to date, the conference has attained several successes.It has encouraged the HCM People’s Committee to include a micro-electro-mechanical systems development project in the city’s integrated circuit industry development programme, and helped form a network of experts in biomedical engineering and implement a British Council-sponsored human resources training project in the field.Also worthy of mention is the establishment of a Vietnam – Japan centre for training and technology transfer, which works to train a workforce for robot and automation technologies.-VNA