Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on June 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 28, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Fee reductions offer little benefit to maritime firms The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has sent a report to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), assessing the possible impact of reduced fees on Vietnamese maritime firms amid mounting fuel prices.

Business Hanoi’s farm economy yields high economic value In recent years, Hanoi’s agriculture sector has created favourable conditions for organisations and individuals to develop the farm economy.

Business Binh Duong - attractive destination for green industries: EuroCham official Secretary General of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) Erwin Debarea has said the southern province of Binh Duong has potential to attract investors in green industries such as high technology, digital transformation, climate change mitigation and environmental protection towards green growth and sustainable development - areas of European investors' interest and priority.