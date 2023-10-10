Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Government, VFF Central Committee's Presidium sign resolution on coordination Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien co-chaired a conference in Hanoi on October 9 to review and and sign a joint resolution on the coordination between the Government and the VFF Central Committee's Presidium.