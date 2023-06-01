Business Conference promotes trade-investment between Vietnam and Chinese locality A conference promoting trade and investment linkage between Vietnam and China’s Shandong province – a large-scale and important market of the Chinese economy – took place in Hanoi on June 1, witnessing the signing of seven business cooperation pacts.

Videos Vietnam, US businesses see huge cooperation opportunities A delegation of US enterprises visited Vietnam in March to seek investment cooperation opportunities. The large number of companies participating in the business mission shows how US companies have high confidence in growth prospects and government leadership of Vietnam. The remark was made by Ted Osius, President and CEO of the US - ASEAN Business Council.

Videos Stunning wind farm in Bac Lieu province Tourists used to visit Bac Lieu province mainly because of tales about affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about “princes”. Visitors to the southern land now have other reasons, like experiencing breathtaking wind turbines rising up from the East Sea.