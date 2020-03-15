Sales at supermarkets surge, wet markets drop
The number of customers shopping at supermarkets increases over the same period last year. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Revenue of commercial companies grew by more than 10 percent in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for essential goods increased.
The number of customers shopping at supermarkets increased over the same period last year. They mainly shop for essential foodstuffs, such as livestock and poultry meat, eggs, instant noodles, and vegetables.
Due to the sudden growing demand, distribution systems have increased stockpiles to meet the needs of shoppers.
The volume of goods stocked for epidemic prevention and control increased by between 30 percent and 40 percent.
Supermarkets also promoted e-commerce channels to serve the needs of people when fighting the pandemic.
Because the food prices after the Lunar New Year in supermarkets are stable and lower than in wet markets, the volume of goods sold in the markets decreased by 50-70 percent with revenue falling 50-80 percent compared to before the epidemic.
In addition, customers are afraid to go to crowded places, therefore, e-commerce revenue of some businesses increased by 20-30 percent./.