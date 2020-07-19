Sales of household appliances soar during promotion month
Retailers in Ho Chi Minh City have reported rising purchasing power for household appliances during the “National Sales Promotion Month 2020” from July 1 to 31.
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Retailers in Ho Chi Minh City have reported rising purchasing power for household appliances during the "National Sales Promotion Month 2020" from July 1 to 31.
In the past weeks, Cho Lon Household Appliance Supermarket in HCM City’s District 5 has welcomed a large number of visitors attracted by 50 percent-discounted items.
The supermarket has also given vouchers worth 3 million VND each to clients buying a certain number of goods. The past week, 40 washing machines sold at a 42 percent discount, said a sales manager at the supermarket.
A manager at the Green Household Appliance shop on Au Co Street in Tan Binh District said that shop owners have offered discounts of 5 percent to 40 percent for their goods.
Thien Hoa Appliance on Nguyen Van Linh Street in District 7 has launched big discounts on the weekends, with discounts on some products up to 80 percent.
Meanwhile, The Gioi Di Dong shops have offered discounts up to 49 percent, especially for watches, TVs and household appliances.
According to HCM City retailers, the purchasing power for home appliances has risen significantly compared to previous months.
Nguyen Tran Thao Nguyen, CEO of Thien Hoa Home Appliances Centre, said the National Sales Promotion Month launched by HCM City and the Ministry of Trade and Industry attracted double the number of buyers at household appliance shops and markets compared to previous months.
Dang Thanh Phong, manager for The Gioi Di Dong, said purchasing power had risen from 20 percent to 30 percent, especially for handphones, which rose over 50 percent./.
