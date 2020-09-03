Salt industry development plan for 2021-2030 approved
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved a plan on developing the salt industry for 2021 – 2030.
Accordingly, by 2025, the total salt production area will be maintained at 14,500 hectares for turning out 1.5 million tonnes of salt per year.
In the period, investment is earmarked for building infrastructure and purchasing manufacturing – processing machines following market demand. Priority will be given to making quality salt products serving domestic demand.
Capital will be poured into the development of industrial production infrastructure for making table salt in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan. Meanwhile, traditional salt production will see infrastructure and irrigation systems at salt fields upgraded.
By 2030, the total salt production area will be 14,244 hectares with annual yield reaching 2 million tonnes, meeting domestic demand.
The plan highlights research and assistance related to the building of pilot models combining salt production and tourism activities in salt fields such as Thuy Hai in Thai Binh province and Bach Long in Nam Dinh province in the north, as well as Ho Do and Ky Ha – Ky Anh in Ha Tinh and Sa Huynh in Quang Ngai in the central region.
Trade promotion and brand building for salt exports are also part of the plan./.