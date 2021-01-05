Culture - Sports Project aims to build national brand for lacquer art Vietnam expects to build a national brand for its lacquer art by 2030 under a project recently approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports 2021 Devotion Music Awards launched Nominees for nine categories of the 2021 Cong hien (Devotion) Music Awards were announced by the Vietnam News Agency’s daily The Thao and Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) on January 4.

Culture - Sports Calendar distribution ceremony enacted in Thua Thien-Hue The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre on January 1 hosted an opening ceremony for Ngo Mon space and re-enactment of Ban Soc ceremony (ceremony to distribute calendars for royal mandarins during the Nguyen Dynasty).