Environment Vietnam, Australia share experience in building mining policies Vietnamese and Australian experts gathered at an international workshop in Hanoi on March 13 to share experience in building mining policies.

Environment Vietnam works to prevent biodiversity degradation Vietnam is adopting solutions, including perfecting and legal framework, to intensify comprehensive actions at all levels to reverse the trend of biodiversity degradation.

Environment National park releases rare wild animals back to the wild The Management Board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on March 12 said that it has released some rescued rare animals back to the wild.

Videos Vietnam to have 98 more automatic air quality monitoring stations Ninety-eight continuous automatic air quality monitoring stations will be constructed across the country between now and 2030, pushing the total number to 201.