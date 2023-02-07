Environment Baby elephant Bao Ngoc - an icon of Vietnam-Germany friendship An elephant named Voi Nam whose parents were born in Vietnam and gifted to Germany’s Leipzig Zoo in 1984 and 1985 by Ho Chi Minh City's authority has welcomed its second baby elephant in the zoo on December 20, 2022.

Environment Hailstorm poured on Fansipan peak A hailstorm accompanied by whirlwinds slammed on Fansipan peak in Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai in the early morning of February 5, according to the provincial hydro-meterological station.

Environment Three monkeys released to nature in Quang Ngai province Three northern pig-tailed macaques were returned to the protection forest in Minh Long district, the central province of Quang Ngai on February 2.

Environment Severe cold spells expected to hit northern mountainous provinces late this month Severe cold spells are expected to hit northern mountainous and midland provinces in the second half of this month, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.