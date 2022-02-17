With the addition, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has raised its total investment in the IP to 2.27 billion USD.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics’s project in the Yen Binh IP was first licensed in 2013. It has a total investment of nearly 1.35 billion USD.

The project began its operation in February 2015, mainly manufacturing and assembling high-density interconnect printed circuit boards, and components and spare parts such as camera module, power adapter, touch sensor module, and linear motor.

At the end of 2021, it generated jobs for more than 6,500 employees at the end of 2021./.

VNA