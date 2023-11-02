Politics Vietnamese, Dutch PMs hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on November 2 agreed to strengthen political trust between the two countries through the exchange of high-level delegations, continue to effectively implement cooperation agreements, and consider the establishment of new mechanisms to deepen coordination.

Politics State President, Mongolian guest visit Mobile Police High Command State President Vo Van Thuong and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh visited the Mobile Police High Command on November 2, as part of the latter’s ongoing State visit to Vietnam.

Politics EU – one of Vietnam’s most important partners: PM Vietnam always regards the EU as one of the most important partners in its foreign policy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed at a reception for visiting European Commission (EC) Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis in Hanoi on November 2.

Politics Vietnam, RoK promote strategic dialogue mechanism Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on November 1 hosted First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chang Ho-jin on the occasion of his visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 5th deputy foreign ministerial level strategic dialogue on diplomacy, security and defence between the two countries.