Samsung Electronics not to move manufacturing base to RoK
Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it has relocated two smartphone production lines of its business partners from Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province to its Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang province of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
A production line of Samsung's factory in Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) -
The move aimed to avoid uncertainty in overseas manufacturing bases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which would affect the operations of its smartphone factory in Vietnam, the group explained.
In late August and September 2021, Samsung Electronics moved two smartphone production lines in Vietnam to the Gumi plant to ensure stable production of foldable smartphones.
However, the measure was not to increase smartphone production capacity or move Samsung Electronics’ production base to the RoK, it said.
Its Gumi manufacturing base in the RoK is the only smartphone line on home turf. It produces high-end handsets, such as foldable models and Galaxy S series, for the Korean market./.