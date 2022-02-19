Business Australia to export peaches and nectarines to Vietnam The Australian government is preparing for the pilot export of the country’s peaches and nectarines to Vietnam in the coming months, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has said.

Business Industrial property sector optimistic The industrial real estate sector is considered a bright spot this year, and property businesses with industrial parks are expected to benefit from increased demand and rental prices.

Business Hanoi to speed up construction of Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans and a delegation of the EC inspected the construction site of the Nhon-Hanoi Station section of the Hanoi urban metro project on February 19.

Business Computer, electronic product exports could soon reach 60 billion USD Exports of computers, electronic products and components hit 50.82 billion USD last year, putting it in second position in the group of key export products.