Business ATM Online app launched Fintech company ATM Online has officially launched its ATM Online app that offers customers online installment-loans.

Business FPT acquires Intertec International’s IT services division Vietnam’s leading technology firm, FPT, on February 23 announced its acquisition of Intertec International’s (Intertec) IT Services division to further strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities.

Business Vietnam, Germany joint committee discusses economic cooperation The second meeting of the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation took place at the headquarters of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in Berlin on February 23.

Business Resumption of air routes to China postponed to late April Vietnamese airlines have to temporarily postpone the resumption of air routes to China until late April or May to wait for China’s next decisions about the allowance of its tourists to Vietnam, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).