At the signing ceremony between Samsung SDS and CMC Corporation (Photo: s.cafef.vn)

– Samsung SDS, an IT services arm of the RoK-based Samsung group, said on May 27 that it has signed a strategic cooperation pact with CMC Corporation, one of the leading ICT groups in Vietnam.Under the agreement, Samsung SDS will integrate its artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things technologies and CMC's sales network to create synergy in smart factory, cloud and cyber security.Their cooperation is aimed at developing an advanced IT platform and apply it in smart factories to expand their presence in the Southeast Asia market.Having begun operations 26 years ago, CMC has built its reputation in the IT field with its launch of the first Operations Centre Security (SOC) – integrating artificial intelligence and automation technology in Vietnam, and the Cross Vietnam Cable System, which is the only system in the country directly linked to the Southeast Asian grid. –VNA