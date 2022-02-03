Business Vietnamese products promoted in UK Longdan, the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods in the UK, has recently opened a supermarket in Milton Keynes city, about 80km from London.

World Top 10 world economic events in 2021 The global supply chain crisis, the global agreement on minimum corporate tax rate and the record high price of bitcoin are among the top 10 world economic events this year as selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business Tan Cang Sai Gon busy on Lunar New Year's eve The Tan Cang Sai Gon (Saigon Newport) Corporation (SNP) served seven container ships on the Lunar New Year's eve (January 31) at its Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port in Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City.