Business Dong Thap works to raise quality of exported mangoes The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, one of Vietnam's key fruit growing localities, is focusing on improving the quality of its exported mangoes.

Business Kien Giang expands large-scale rice fields The Mekong delta province of Kien Giang set up 20 large-scale rice fields with a total area of 1,600 hectares last year, as part of its effort towards restructuring agricultural production towards sustainability, and increasing quality and added value.

Business Taxes and fees to be cut to curb petrol prices Vietnam will need to cut taxes and fees, in addition to using the petroleum price stabilisation fund if petrol prices keep rising, said a leader from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam pins high hope on export of phones, components The export of phones, which contribute annually over 50 billion USD in the last three years, is expected to help Vietnam expand its total export turnover by 6-8 percent in 2022.